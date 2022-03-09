SIBCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,878.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $131,878.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,883.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.64 or 0.06433684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00737830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00447975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00328104 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

