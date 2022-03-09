Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

