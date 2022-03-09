Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.
Shares of SIEGY opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
