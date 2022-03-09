Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 732,999 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

