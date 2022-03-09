Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

SMT stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

