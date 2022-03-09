Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.92. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 69,987 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.23.
About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)
Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.
