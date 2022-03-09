Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.92. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 69,987 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

