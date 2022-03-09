Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) EVP Buys $240,000.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.