Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) EVP Buys $240,000.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
