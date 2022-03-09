Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 136.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,742,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

