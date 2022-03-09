Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,742,000.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
