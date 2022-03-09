Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,742,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

