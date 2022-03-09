Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

