Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

