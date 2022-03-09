Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

