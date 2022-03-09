Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.