SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $83.68 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $83.68 million and $5.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00102793 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

