Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

