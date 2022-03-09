Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 21937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

