Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Purchases £49,989 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,499.21).

SRE stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). 3,880,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 88.70 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.90). The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

