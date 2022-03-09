Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,842 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.