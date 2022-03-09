Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 2.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 45,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 62,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.39 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

