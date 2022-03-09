Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVKEF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

