Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 735,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.