Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 455,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 272,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

