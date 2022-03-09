Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 455,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 272,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

