Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Acquires $248,988.90 in Stock

Mar 9th, 2022

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,172,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $32.87.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

