Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $176,704.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.24 or 0.06436056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.72 or 1.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.