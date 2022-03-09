SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SL Private Equity’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLPE traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 464 ($6.08). 121,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,730. SL Private Equity has a 12 month low of GBX 385 ($5.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 605 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of £713.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.81.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

