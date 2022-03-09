Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.43.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.