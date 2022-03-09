SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.16 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

