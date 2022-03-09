Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

SND stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

