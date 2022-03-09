SmartMesh (SMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,888.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $86,888.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

