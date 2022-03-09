Smaugs NFT Price Reaches $0.0277 on Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $970,116.35 and $82,307.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

