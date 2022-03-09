Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.53. Snam shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 192,268 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.
Snam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.