Snetwork (SNET) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $881,385.45 and approximately $22,326.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snetwork has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (CRYPTO:SNET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

