Societe Generale Lowers Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) to Hold

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

