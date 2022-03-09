Soda Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466,978.00 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and $466,978.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00102472 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.