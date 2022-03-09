SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.77. 4,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating ) by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

