SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.77. 4,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.
