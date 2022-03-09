Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.94

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €27.94 ($30.37) and last traded at €29.82 ($32.41), with a volume of 150797 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.10 ($30.54).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

