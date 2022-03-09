Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

