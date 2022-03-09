SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Up 4%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

