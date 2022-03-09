Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $28.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $258.15 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $268.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

SOI stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,050.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

