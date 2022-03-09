Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.62. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

