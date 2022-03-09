Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 38,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$24.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.