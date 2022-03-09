SORA Validator Token Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $62,273.46 and $61,397.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,094.33 or 0.99791821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

