Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.04

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 11360369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 850,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.