Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.04

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 11360369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.38.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
