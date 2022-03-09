Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.31

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 2000854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

