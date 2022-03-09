Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.48. 419,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,709. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

