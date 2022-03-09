Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.18. The company had a trading volume of 482,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,836. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

