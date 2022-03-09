Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,821 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.