Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 141,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

