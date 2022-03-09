Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 190,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,744. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

