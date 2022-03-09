Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. 4,341,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.