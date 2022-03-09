Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.20 on Wednesday, reaching $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

